The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer is proud to sponsor the beginning of a tradition to raise funds for cancer research, prevention and care – THE Women’s Event!

THE Women’s Event is a benefit dinner for women and will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:30 until 9:30pm at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, 100 Carondelet Plaza, St. Louis, MO 63105. This inaugural fund raiser for women will feature a dynamic speaker - Emmy Award Winner and Author Deborah Norville – Anchor – Inside Edition.

2019 Co-Chairs of THE Women’s Event are Kathy Ferrara, Eleanor Rosenbaum, and Fran Zamler.

The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer’s mission is to raise money for cancer research, care, and prevention in the St. Louis community. We are neither gender nor age biased in that the money we raise is for men, women, pediatric, and geriatric cancer research, care, and prevention. THE Women’s Event supports these efforts and looks forward to joining forces with the St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer to make a difference in the battle against cancer.

The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer will celebrate its 50th year in 2019 and has raised millions of dollars to help those diagnosed with cancer. The STLMGAC is working to raise more money by hosting other events which will include THE Women’s Event, Golf Marathon and a Bowl-a-thon. The organization will continue hosting their premier events, The Men’s Dinner, and Radiothon, both of which have become successful fund raisers.

Tickets for THE Women’s Event are $150.00 a person.

Sponsorships are also available at varying levels for interested companies, organizations and individuals.

For more information about tickets and Sponsorships for THE Women’s Event - or any of the other fund raisers hosted by St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer - please contact Executive Director Margie Price at 314-786-5950 or margie@mensgroupagainstcancer.org.

Additional details regarding The St. Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer is also available at www.mensgroupagainstcancer.org.