TheBANK to Present Home Buying Seminar

Whether you’re thinking about buying your first home or you’re just getting back into the ever-changing housing market, you need to be armed with the information necessary to make smart decisions.

TheBANK of Edwardsville wants to help make your home-buying experience the best it can be by sponsoring a free Credit Building & Home Buyer Seminar from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, in the Wood River City Hall Board Room.

“Deciding to buy a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you will make in your life,” said Sandy Smith, a mortgage expert at TheBANK. “We want to make sure that people are armed with the knowledge they need to make smart, informed decisions throughout the entire process.”

Smith will join fellow TheBANK mortgage experts Rhonda Breslin, Kent Schmitz and Jeremy Streif as the panel at the seminar, which is being sponsored by TheBANK and the City of Wood River. The panel will discuss topics like: how your credit score is calculated; the secret to increasing your credit score; how to get your credit score for free; how to access a down payment with available grants up to $6,000; how to calculate a home mortgage payment; how to successfully purchase a home; and much more. They will also be available to answer any questions you may have.

For more details about the seminar or to reserve your seats, please call 618-659-4181.