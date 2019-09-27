Maeva’s Coffee is excited to be hosting the third annual Writers of the Riverbend Mix and Mingle on Friday, Sept. 27th!

Maeva’s Coffee has been called a ‘second home’ by several local authors who have found the shop the perfect space to craft their work. In that spirit, every year, the coffee shop sponsors a free Mix and Mingle event just for those who love the written word.

Are you a book lover yourself? Come discover firsthand your new favorite author, and support local artists in their craft. Dive into the world behind your favorite stories and meet people who share your love of reading. This free event is perfect for browsing.

Last year, 30+ local creatives came to network and showcase their work in this unique written-art focused event.

Local novelists, poets, graphic novelists, publishers, editors, and more are invited to join us for an evening of creative networking and coffee. Participants are encouraged to register in advance for space to display and sell their work- as well as complimentary coffee or tea! Reserve your space at www.maevascoffee.com.