This Is Our Story

Saturday, January 26, 6:30 pm to 9 pm

Wildey Theatre

252 W. Main St.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 307-1750

Shop Restore Decor's incredible "refabbed" furniture and other pieces during this private sale while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres, drinks and music. Proceeds from this community celebration will help Restore Decor put money back into the community in 2019. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase some beautiful furniture pieces created exclusively for this event!