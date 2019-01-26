This Is Our Story
Wildey Theatre 252 North Main St., Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Saturday, January 26, 6:30 pm to 9 pm
Shop Restore Decor's incredible "refabbed" furniture and other pieces during this private sale while enjoying delicious hors d'oeuvres, drinks and music. Proceeds from this community celebration will help Restore Decor put money back into the community in 2019. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase some beautiful furniture pieces created exclusively for this event!
