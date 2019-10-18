× Expand N/A "Thriller Night" Seasons of Life Women's Choir Concert

Free for all ages! Join our women's choir, Seasons of Life, for a night a frightful fun with some fantastic Halloween-themed songs. Bring kids in costume to participate in our costume contest and take home a free goody bag after the concert! Donations are welcome to be made to benefit Refuge, a nonprofit to create safe surroundings and restoration for families.