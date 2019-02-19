Thrive Christian School Open House

Thrive Christian School 300 Bluebird Lane, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052

Come tour our facilities, meet our staff, and review our curriculum. Tour our newly offered before and after school facility. Pete the Cat from the Jerseyville library will be on site to visit and take pictures with!

Thrive Christian School 300 Bluebird Lane, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052 View Map
Education & Learning, Open House
618-639-7627
