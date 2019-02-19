Thrive Christian School Open House
Thrive Christian School 300 Bluebird Lane, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052
Thrive Christian School
Open House Pre-K through 5th grade! Before and after school available!
Come tour our facilities, meet our staff, and review our curriculum. Tour our newly offered before and after school facility. Pete the Cat from the Jerseyville library will be on site to visit and take pictures with!
Info
Education & Learning, Open House