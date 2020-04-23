Throw Back Thursday Craft Night

Online Event Alton, Illinois

Description:Join us via Zoom for our first Throw Back Thursday Craft Night. We will be using common household items to make family friendly crafts. You choose what you want to make with the supplies you have on hand.

Supplies we will be using include:

1. Toilet Paper Rolls

2. Old T-shirts

3. Dry Pasta

4. Tin Foils

5. Markers

6. Baking Soda

7. Food Coloring

A full list of supplies and instructions will be provided.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86904909950

crafts
6184526238
please enable javascript to view
