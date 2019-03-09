× Expand c c

Demanding Change - Music for piano and strings + World Premiere.

t’s time for our art form to reflect our community, which means just as much music by women as men and by people with diverse backgrounds and stories. No longer should a program of music by women be unusual, and this program features some of the best music you’ve never heard. Pulitzer Prize winner Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s commanding and feisty Piano Quintet and Florence Price’s soulful and elegant Quartet in G will leave you wanting more from these two extraordinary women. We are thrilled commission Stephanie Berg again to add to the canon of great contemporary music.

Stephanie Berg Commission/World Premiere

Rebecca Clarke Duo for violin and viola

Florence Price Quartet in G

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Piano Quintet