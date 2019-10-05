Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 am to 3 pm

Edwardsville Township Park

6368 Center Grove Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-0292

Edwardsville Township is pleased to present the sixth annual Touch-a-Truck event at Edwardsville Township Community Park.

This free community event gives area families and children the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible. Last year, the event hosted more than 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus).

Mark your calendars, Touch-A-Truck is here!