Touch-A-Truck

to Google Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00

Edwardsville Township Community Park 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025

Touch-A-Truck

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 am to 3 pm

Edwardsville Township Park

6368 Center Grove Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-0292

Edwardsville Township is pleased to present the sixth annual Touch-a-Truck event at Edwardsville Township Community Park.

This free community event gives area families and children the opportunity to explore and learn about the various vehicles they see every day and some that are rarely accessible. Last year, the event hosted more than 30 vehicles of various purposes (fire trucks, farm equipment, utility, transit bus).

Mark your calendars, Touch-A-Truck is here!

Info

Edwardsville Township Community Park 6368 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025 View Map
Fun for Kids, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
to Google Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00 iCalendar - Touch-A-Truck - 2019-10-05 10:00:00