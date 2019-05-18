Tractor Supply Market Day Highlights Local Artisans, Producers and Craft Makers

Free event invites community to shop homemade, homegrown goods on Saturday, May 18

Alton, IL (May 2019) -- Alton is full of skilled makers, bakers and producers, and the Alton Tractor Supply store is bringing these talented individuals and businesses together for a community-wide, family-friendly event. On Saturday, May 18, from 10:00am until 3:00pm, the store will host its annual Market Day event featuring local vendors and their homemade and homegrown goods.

Market Day is a free event, featuring items such as crafts, candles, produce, baked goods and more in tents outside the Tractor Supply store, located at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway.

This year's vendors and community partners include:

CARRIE GRANT NIGERIAN DWARF GOATS

On site 10:00am to 3:00pm

ALPACA PATCH

On site 10:00am to 3:00pm

ROBERT WOLFF MEAT-EGGS-VEGIS

On site 10:00am to 3:00pm

"As members of this community, we strive to do whatever we can to support our neighbors," said Alan Bruhn, store manager of the Alton Tractor Supply store. "Market Day allows us to highlight and support the great talent we have here, while creating a fun event everyone can enjoy."

Local artisans, farmers and craft makers interested in selling their goods are invited to register at TSCeventpartners.com or visit the local Alton Tractor Supply store before May 15. While participation is free, all vendors are responsible for complying with state and local ordinances. Contact the Alton Tractor Supply store at 618-433-2905 for more details or information about participating in the event.

To learn more about Tractor Supply Company and Tractor Supply Market Day, visit TractorSupply.com/MarketDay.

