Hello from Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library!

Please join us on June 13 at 10 am.

We will discuss using Tree Tags on Ancestry.com and smart searches of the Catalog and Books on FamlySearch.org.

If you have other questions about research on those websites, bring them to class!

I will also share some handouts about adoption research and about state archives records that I picked up at the National Genealogy Society Conference in St. Charles.

On June 20, come back at 10 am and join our discussion group. We can explore these topics in more detail and talk about our own family history research.

Classes are free; we ask you to register by calling Geralyn at 800-613-3163.