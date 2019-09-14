TreeHouse Wildlife Center's 40th Anniversary Dinner

× Expand Once Design 40th_TreeHouseLogo 40 Years Strong

Join us Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 5 PM – 9 PM as we celebrate our 40th year of rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing wildlife and environmental education. All proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and raffles will go to our Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.

Our special guest, Steve Harris of KMOV News, will emcee the event! Enjoy silent and live auctions, our raptor ambassadors, awards, and videos celebrating 40 years of TreeHouse, plus much more.

Dinner Tickets: $35 plus cash bar • Purchase tickets at TreeHouse – 618-466-2990