Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis Hosts Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (August 22, 2018) — The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis will kick off its 2018 fundraising campaign with a breakfast event on Friday, September 7. United Way board members and other local business leaders will serve as “celebrity” waiters for the event.

Tickets cost $12 per person or $250 for a table of eight. Tickets and table sponsorships can be purchased online at https://www.helpingpeople.org/TCADkickoff. For more information, contact United Way at 618-877-6780.

What: Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis

2018 Campaign Kickoff Breakfast

Where: Southwestern Illinois College – Sam Wolf Granite City Campus

4950 Maryville Road

Granite City, IL 62040

When: Friday, September 7, 2018

7:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

The Tri-Cities Area Division of United Way of Greater St. Louis serves the cities of Granite City, Madison, Mitchell, Pontoon Beach and Venice, helping one in three people throughout the community. Rob Schwartz, senior vice president of retail banking for TheBANK of Edwardsville, is serving as the Tri-Cities Area Division 2018 campaign chair

About United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way of Greater St. Louis mobilizes the community with one goal in mind — helping people live their best possible lives. United Way helps one in three people in our 16-county region in Missouri and Illinois by supporting the foundation for a good quality of life through basic needs, education, financial stability, health and strong communities.

For more information, contact 314-421-0700 or visit www.HelpingPeople.org.