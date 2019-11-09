Trivia Fundraiser American Heritage Girls

× Expand $120 for table (8 people per table) 1970’s-2000’s Trivia! Feud! Raffle baskets! Hole in one challenge! FREE babysitting! Concessions (pretzels, nachos, popcorn)! No Alcohol.

Join the American Heritage Girls for an entertaining Trivia Fundraising event on Saturday, November 9th, from 6-9pm. Great fun for all generations! FREE babysitting will be available for kids 11 and under! AHG girls will treat guests to an incredible evening of trivia and feud, gourmet concessions, and royalty treatment! Reserve an 8-person table today and email your team name or questions to ahg@fbcbethalto.org

Reserve an 8-person table for $120 ($15 a person/ 8 person team). Individual ticket sales not available.

~ Concessions (nachos, popcorn, and pretzels with cheese, etc.) and AHG girl-made desserts will be available for purchase

~ Opportunities to win raffle baskets

~ Hole-in-one challenge – make a hole-in-one and get your picture with the golden putter!