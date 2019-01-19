TRIVIA NIGHT TO BENEFIT YWCA OF ALTON

× Expand TO BENEFIT YWCA OF ALTON TRIVIA NIGHT

YWCA of Alton is holding a Trivia Night on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at the Knights of Columbus-Spaulding Club, 405 E. 4th Street, Alton. Doors open at 6:00 pm. Trivia Begins at 7:00 pm. Guests may bring food for the table. Soda and Water are provided. Cash Bar. $160 per 8 person Table. Single Ticket $20. Mulligans available night of the Trivia.

Please contact YWCA of Alton for more information. Tickets may be purchased from YWCA of Alton at 304 E. Third St., Alton, IL 62002 /phone 618.465.7774 or on-line at www.altonywca.com.

Proceeds from the Trivia will be used to support YWCA of Alton programs and services including Girls Circle and Child Enrichment programs serving youth and our Racial Justice programs. YWCA of Alton is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice and dignity for all persons.