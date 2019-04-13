Trivia Night - Mustard Seed Peace Project

× Expand Megan Cowan Mustard Seed Peace Project Trivia Flyer

Join Mustard Seed Peace Project for a fun night of Trivia for a amazing cause. So many exciting projects, trips and outreach events that are happening with MSPP in 2019 . So put on your thinking caps and join us !!

We have 25 tables to fill so please help us raise the funds we need for the 2019 year !! This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and we want to pack the house.

We will have beer, soda and popcorn for you to enjoy included in your $20 ticket price.

8 players per table

Cash bar available- bring your favorite snacks

Along with baskets, silents action items, games, 50/50 and more !