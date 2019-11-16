Trivia Night Nov. 16 Benefits Diabetes Fund

Alton Man Thrives After Receiving Life-Saving Medication

ALTON, IL – John Sanders went to orientation for his new job and was excited to get started. The next day he woke up feeling drained. He knew his blood sugar was high, but was hesitant to go to the hospital because his insurance wouldn’t kick in for 90 days.

“When I went to the emergency room, my blood sugar was 800,” said Sanders. “‘They said ‘How did you walk in here? You should be in a coma.’ I was terrified.”

Sanders was immediately admitted and spent seven days in the hospital. Before he was discharged, the pharmacy filled his insulin prescription. His bill was $600.

“I thought I’d have to sell my car to pay for my medication,” he said. “I have a 9-year-old daughter, and she is counting on me.”

“The price of insulin has skyrocketed in recent years,” said Lisa James, diabetes educator at Alton Memorial Hospital. “One vial of insulin can cost approximately $230 for those without insurance. When we think of this, we must remember that many people take more than one type of insulin, and depending on their dose, they could be using multiple vials of insulin monthly.”

The Diabetes Education team met with Sanders to teach him about healthy eating choices and encouraged him to apply for assistance for his medication through Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s Vera Bock Fund. The fund helps patients with diabetes cover the cost of medication and supplies.

AMH is holding a trivia night at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus Hall, 1713 Stamper Lane in Godfrey. All proceeds will benefit the Vera Bock Diabetes Fund and help more people like John Sanders.

Admission to the trivia night is $20 per person for tables of up to eight people. To reserve your space or for more information, call 618-463-7526. Checks should be made payable to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation.

“It felt great to know that there are people out there who are willing to help people like myself who are going through a tough situation,” Sanders said.

This year, the Vera Bock Fund helped 15 patients by paying nearly $5,000 to provide life-saving medication and supplies.

“I have energy again, high hopes,” Sanders said. “Once I get back on my feet, I want to find a way to give back to the Foundation myself.”

If you would like to support the Vera Bock Fund, please contact Kristen Ryrie at 618-463-7701 or Kristen.ryrie@bjc.org.

