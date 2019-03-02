Trivia Night

March 2, 2019

A trivia night will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 starting at 7 PM to benefit the Friends of Valley View Cemetery. Doors open at 6:30 pm. It will be located at the Tri-Township Park Community Center, 410 Wickcliffe Street, Troy, IL.

The cost is $20 per person. There is a maximum of 10 people per table. There are only 15 tables so make your reservations soon. Soda and popcorn will be provided and you may bring beverages/food of your choice. There will be prizes, a 50/50 raffle as well as head and tails game.

Reservations for 1 person or an entire table can be made by emailing to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com , or message us on our Facebook page: Friends of Valley View Cemetery .

You can also call Jeanne Carter at 618-980-9095.