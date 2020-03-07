Alton RiverBend Rotary’s annual trivia night benefiting RiverBend Rotary‘s scholarship fund and local service projects. It will be held at Alton - Best Western Premier; 3559 College Ave, Alton, IL 62002. Doors open at 6:00 pm and play begins at 7:00 pm. $160 per table or $20 per person. Beer, soda and light snacks. Teams are allowed to bring food. Mulligans, 50/50 raffles, dollar games.. To reserve a table visit: tinyurl.com/trivia2020rotary or call Brenda at 618.920.6337