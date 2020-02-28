TRIVIA NIGHT

Madison County Fireman's Hall 9510 Collinsville Road, City of Collinsville, Illinois 62234

The Madison County Child Advocacy Center is hosting its 15th Annual Trivia Night and Silent Auction on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Madison County Fireman’s Hall in Collinsville.  Join us for an exciting night of challenging trivia!  All proceeds will provide hope and healing to children in Madison County.

Info

Madison County Fireman's Hall 9510 Collinsville Road, City of Collinsville, Illinois 62234 View Map
Trivia
618-296-5398
