Trivia Through the Decades

Saturday, April 27, 7 pm to 10 pm

Edwardsville Moose Lodge

7371 Marine Rd.

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-5051

This event is a fun night where teams compete to answer trivia questions in a wide range of categories spanning the 1920s through present day. Teams are encouraged (but not required) to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade or join the event volunteers in the 1920s. The event will be decorated reminiscent of an 1920s speakeasy. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the game will begin at 7 p.m.

The cost for the event is $200/team of 8 or $25/person. Players are welcome to bring their own food. Light snacks, water and soda will be provided. There will be free beer but only while the supply lasts. A cash bar is available for those wanting a beverage other than beer, soda or water. The venue does not allow outside beverages of any kind so plan to drink ours and leave yours at home.

Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st and 2nd place teams – and for best decorated table as well as best costume. A 50/50 raffle, audience participation games and a small silent auction are also planned. FREE MULLIGANS will be given to teams registered and paid by April 20.

To reserve a table in the game, call the Stephenson House: (618) 692-1818. Teams may also pay for their tickets/tables at our online store or by stopping by the museum shop during regular business hours. Per teams of 8 admission is $200, or $25 per person.