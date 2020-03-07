TriviArt Night

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Jacoby Arts Center is celebrating 15 years with a fun-filled night of Art Trivia….no actual art knowledge needed. Come put your knowledge of pop culture and local sites to the test with an art twist!

• Doors open at 6:00 p.m.; trivia starts at 7:00 p.m.

• $15/person – teams of 2-8

• Prizes awarded to the top three teams

• Heads or Tails & 50/50 Drawing

• Bring your own snacks; no coolers.

• Cash bar available.

Jacoby Arts Center
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
