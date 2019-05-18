Tropical Mood of St. Louis

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Robbie's House of Jazz presents Tropical Mood of St. Louis performing a variety of Latin music styles. Housed in the Ozark Theatre, the group will perform Latin Jazz, Bossa-Novas, Boleros, Salsa, Cumbia, Merengue, Bachata and more.

Features Hector Molina on keyboards, Tung on bass, David Vittetoe on drums Ryan Janus on tenor sax and Patricia Gitto on vocals and cello.

Tickets are $10 at the door. Free parking in our private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
Concerts & Live Music
314-962-8300
