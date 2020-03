Troubadours of Divine Bliss Perform at First Unitarian Church

×

Troubadours of Divine Bliss are an award winning, mystic, eclectic, folk duo featuring sublime harmonies, accordion and guitar from Louisville, Kentucky.First Unitarian Church of Alton will be hosting them in an evening of music and community.Sunday, April 5 20205:30 open doors6:00 - 8:00ish Troubadours of Divine Bliss concertAppetizers, desserts, beverages will be provided in an informal "House Concert" format. (... or you can BYO)$20 suggested donation ... or whatever comfortably fits your circumstances. Contact pegflach@gmail.com for questions.