Troupe’s “Perpetual Motion” Shares Dance Journeys

Named for the long history of the same movement pioneers, ideas and aesthetics that connect dancers through the ages and the world over, Perpetual Motion is an evening of works by artists with local ties and shared dance journeys.

Under Darla Andree’s direction, about 20 dancers, age 14-72, will perform at Jacoby Arts Center 7:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27.

The 90-minute performance will open with a dance by Emily Ashburn, founder of Chicago’s dance company Hot Crowd. Ashburn will perform with other former and present students of Andree’s. Emma Knowlton and Michelle Burns will choreograph and perform a duet. Knowlton grew up dancing with Andree; Burns took lessons from Rachel Brady, of Creative Dance Studio in Alton.

Andree will be dancing as well, but that’s unusual.

“It’s been a while and my body is letting me know,” she said. “The rehearsal process has been wonderful, tuning in with the other dancers, connecting with them, laughing.”

As with many of the arts, dance is a small world.

“In the world of dance, if you go back far enough, there’s a connection: you were

colleagues or had a teacher-student relationship. Some may not be as directly connected, such as taking dance at the same place like (Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville),” she said.

That’s where Andree received her dance degree. She danced for what is now Mid-America Dance Co. but discovered early on she’d rather teach.

“I always knew I wanted to teach children. I love teaching more than I love performing. I love to ignite that passion within students,” she said.

Andree was the director of Premier Performance in Glen Carbon for more than 30 years. When she closed her studio in June 2018, she engaged in discussions with members of Jacoby’s staff and board. Who liked the idea of dance classes at Jacoby. Paula Beals, who also taught at Andree’s studio, joined her at Jacoby.

“It’s a unique space and not what you’d expect,” she said. The two teach nearly a dozen dance classes a week for children and adults, including ballet, tap and modern.

Nearly everyone is familiar with ballet and it’s often considered theater. There’s a story behind it – think of the classic Christmas ballet The Nutcracker – that’s structured and follows a choreography that changes very little over time.

Modern dance can be harder to define, especially with different styles within the modern dance realm. But generally, it focuses more on expression than technique and uses space differently than ballet. Because it’s a more fluid dance style, says Andree, the audience “can be moved in a beautiful way or feel uncomfortable.”

Andree has advice for modern dance audiences.

“Don’t go in looking for a story. Don’t try to figure out what the choreographer means, just feel it. It’s like abstract painting. You don’t need to figure out what the artist is trying to say, just go in and experience it as your own,” she said.

Ashburn, a former student of Andree’s, started her own dance company in Chicago, Hot Crowd. She’ll be offering a three-day dance workshop at Jacoby starting July 25. The workshop includes a choreography and performance option. Visit https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/workshops for details.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is row seating and first come, first seated. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available and extra parking is on the gravel lot next door.

