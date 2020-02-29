Tying the Knot: The History of Wedding Traditions

More than a dozen wedding dresses, some dating back to the 1800s, will be displayed as part of the Jersey County Historical Society’s upcoming tour Typing the Knot: The History of Wedding Tradition.

The tour will examine how many of the wedding traditions still observed today have roots in pagan beliefs. We’ll look at why brides originally wore veils, why brides have bridesmaids and grooms best men, who is credited with popularizing white wedding dresses, how cake became part of wedding tradition, the history of trousseaus and shivarees and more.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased by calling Shirley at 498-2876 or at the door the days of the tours. Each tour will be limited to 16 people.