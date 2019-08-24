U-Pick Apple Orchard in Edwardsville Opening August 24

Orchard to host benefit for Friends of Kids with Cancer

Liberty Apple Orchard, a U-pick orchard located just east of Edwardsville, will open on August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am. The orchard features 14 varieties of apples, a replica of a one-room schoolhouse and will be hosting a 5K run and benefit for Friends of Kids with Cancer this fall.

Liberty Apple Orchard will be opened this season for U-pick guests on Saturday from 10:00am – 5:00pm, Sunday from 12:00 - 4:30pm and after school Tuesday– Friday from 3:00 – 5:00pm. On Labor Day, September 2, the orchard will be open from 10:00 – 5:00pm.

Gala, McIntosh and some Blondee apples will be the first of 14 varieties ready for picking starting late August. By early September, Jonathan, Empire and Cortland apples will be available, followed by Liberty, Fuji and Ultra Gold varieties. In October, Braeburn, Enterprise, Candycrisp, Gold Rush, and Granny Smith will be available for picking.

The replica schoolhouse at the orchard, known as “Liberty School,” consists of a store with fresh picked apples, children’s books, apple cooking books, and apple-inspired greeting cards. The interior design of Liberty School, the one-room schoolhouse, picks up motifs from schools of 100 years ago, including a chalkboard around the ceiling, presidential photos, books and an original, refinished schoolhouse desk. “Also, in the schoolhouse we will offer apple butter made from our apples, honey from a local bee keeper and cider and pumpkins from local farmers,” said Lugene Miller who cares for the orchard with her husband, Steve Miller.

“Growing an orchard is a year-round endeavor, but we were fortunate again to have some dedicated high school and college students to help out,” said Steve Miller. The orchard employed 13 high school and college students over the past year to assist with pruning in the winter and orchard maintenance in the spring through fall seasons. “While some of our excellent employees are starting college this year to pursue degrees in engineering, journalism, finance and information systems, we are looking forward to their return during the winter break to assist with pruning,” added Steve Miller.

The Second Apple Harvest Festival and 5K will be held on October 26 and celebrate the life of Adam Behrhorst, a former employee of Liberty Apple Orchard who passed away in 2017 after battling Ewing Sarcoma.

The Apple Harvest Festival will benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer, a nonprofit organization devoted to enriching the daily lives of children fighting cancer in the Metro-East and St. Louis areas. In addition to the 5k Run and Walk along country roads and MCT Trails, the event will include hay wagon rides, a bake sale, cider making demonstration, face painting, pumpkin decorating, children’s games, apple cider donuts and bluegrass music by the Red-Haired Boys.

Registration for the 5k and fun run is now open by visiting www.friendsofkids.org/events. Cost is $30 per person or $35 after Oct 5.

Brandy Bimslager, Executive Director of Friends of Kids with Cancer, said that this Festival is their first event in Illinois and is pleased with all of the community support to-date. “We are looking forward to additional support from runners, walkers and sponsors at all levels in this fall family event,” she said. “Our mission is to provide kids and their families with the educational, emotional, and recreational support needed during long hours of chemotherapy, illness, and isolation. Supporting this event will allow you to share community spirit as you help children and their families cope with the daily struggles connected to this devastating disease,” added Ms. Bimslager.

Many local businesses and individuals have already offered their support for this event, including Bauer-Hite Orthodontics, Regions Bank, Hyten Oral Surgery, Gori Julian, Integrity Spine and Joint, Dugan Tool and Die, Babcock and Associates, First Mid Bank and Trust, Dierberg’s, BJ’s Printables, McCarthy Building Companies, McDonalds, Lantz-Jones Homes, Friends of Katie Stuart, Runwell and Liberty Apple Orchard. ALL proceeds from the benefit support Friends of Kids with Cancer.

Liberty Apple Orchard is conveniently located near Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Troy and Highland, yet still situated in a rural setting. The orchard is well mowed, easily accessible and ideal for family photos. “There is no access fee to visit the orchard and enjoy the sights and fragrances of autumn,” said Steve Miller. As in past years, the Millers’ objectives are to provide high quality local fresh fruit, an educational experience for children and families, and community participation and outreach.

As part of this goal, Liberty Apple Orchard also offers opportunities for class or group field trips to pick apples and learn about growing an apple orchard (call ahead for arrangements: 618.659.9217), fundraisers for your youth group, mission group, or school, and a source of healthy snacks for your fall festival/Halloween celebration.

In addition to providing a local "U-Pick" opportunity, Liberty Apple Orchard's produce is available at the Land of Goshen Farmer's Market in Edwardsville on Saturday mornings, the Washington University and Tower Grove Farmers Markets, Dierberg’s in Edwardsville and some local grocery stores.

Liberty Apple Orchard plans to expand its assistance to food banks in the Metro-East and St. Louis areas by partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank, a non-profit food distribution organization serving 26 counties in Illinois and Missouri.

Liberty Apple Orchard is located at 8308 Kuhn Station Road, Edwardsville. From the Meyer YMCA in Edwardsville, go east of Goshen Road approximately two miles, turn right on Staunton Rd., cross the Bike Trail, turn left on Kuhn Station Rd. The orchard and schoolhouse are down the road about one-fourth of a mile on the right. For further information on the ripening schedule and times and dates for special events, follow us on Facebook (libertyappleorchard), our website (www.libertyappleorchard.com), or call (618) 659-9217.