Uli Jon Roth - Triple Anniversary World Tour

We are proud to have the Legendary Scorpions Guitarist Uli Jon Roth as he comes to the Wildey Theatre for his rescheduled 2019 North American Tour. It will be a very special and unique show. Uli will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Electric Sun, and the release of Tokyo Tapes. It will be an evening with, with a very special 3 hour show. It will be a full set of Electric Sun, with a short intermission, and then a full set of Scorpions. It will be the first time he has done a full Electric Sun show in the US in over 30 years. Do not miss this multi-media show. It will be spectacular.