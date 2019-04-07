Uncorked and Uncapped Wine & Beer Tasting

× Expand Junior League of Greater Alton Event flier

Fill Your Glass, Fill the Junior League Locker

Join the Junior League of Greater Alton for an afternoon of cocktails for a cause at Uncorked & Uncapped 2019, from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton.

The cost to attend is $25 per person, which includes a souvenir tasting glass.

The wine tasting will be provided by Koerner Distributor; beer sampling by Old Bakery Beer Company.

All proceeds will help stock clothing items for the Junior League Locker, which addresses immediate clothing insecurities for schoolchildren in the Alton School District's K-1 centers. We fulfill clothing requests for students most in need on a case-by-case basis, as requested by school administrators. Additionally, each school is stocked with a “Locker” filled with basic clothing needs and shoes that teachers, counselors and administrators can give to children as needed throughout the school year.

Learn more at http://juniorleaguealton.org/community-impact/jl-locker/.