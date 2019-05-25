Underground Railroad Shuttle Tours

May 25, 10 am OR 1 pm

Alton Visitor Center

200 Piasa St.

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Learn about local, Underground Railroad sites on a shuttle tour with J.E. Robinson Tours and the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. The two-hour guided shuttle tours will stop at some of the sites that were part of the Underground Railroad system including Rocky Fork Church, Enos Apartments and more.

Alton’s riverfront location along the Mighty Mississippi played a vital role in helping slaves make connections to the freedom of the northern U.S. Buried beneath the streets of Alton and Godfrey, remnants of this period in history still exist.

For more information, please contact the Great Rivers and Routes Visitors Bureau at (800) 258-6645.

****Ticket is non-refundable********Shuttle is not ADA accessible****