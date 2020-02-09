United States Air Force Band Concert
First Presbyterian Church 4th and Alby Streets, Alton, Illinois 62002
The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America's Midwest Winds will perform at the church. Admission is free and tickets are not required. Presented in partnership with First Presbyterian Church, this is a family-friendly event. For more information, call (618) 229-8135 or email david.duneman@us.af.mi1
Info
First Presbyterian Church 4th and Alby Streets, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Event