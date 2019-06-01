Saturday, June 1

Upper Alton Baptist Church Christian Ringers Handbell Choir

The choir's spring concert will be held at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 10 North Center Street, East Alton. The theme of this year's concert is "Hymns and Anthems of the Christian Church." Soprano Rosalie Keys will perform with the handbells to sing a variety of solos.

There is no admission fee, but a love offering will be taken for choir expenses.

The Handbell Choir is in its 49th year and will retire after next spring.

(618) 462-8326