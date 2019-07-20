Using Crystals in Your Yoga Practice, $15

× Expand Google images Crystals and stones on a yoga mat

In this workshop, we’ll dive right into how to use crystals in your yoga and meditation practice, so some knowledge of crystals will be necessary.

We’ll start with a short meditation practice and then move on to a few restorative poses incorporating our crystals and end with savasana. Bring your favorite crystals and the stones you’d like to work with.

Some crystals will be available for use. Crystals and crystal-related items available for purchase; cash only please.

Class is limited to 8 so please pre-register to reserve your spot!

To ensure your place, follow the link to pre-register: theyogaconnection.me/sign-up