Using Yoga to Overcome Bad Habits, $15

We know habits can be beneficial (exercise) or harmful (binge drinking). How do we know when a habit no longer serves our needs? How do we break unhealthy habits while strengthening positive ones?

In this workshop, we’ll talk about habits, breaking them and making changes, then have a beginner-friendly practice including:

• meditation

• breath work,

• yoga postures,

• crystal work

Dress in clothes you can move in and bring any personal crystals you want to use. Crystals also will be available to use during the workshop and some will be available for purchase (cash only please).

Amanda Lippner has a Bachelor’s in Social Work and leads group sessions at Chestnut Health Systems, focusing on addictions. She uses crystals and yoga in her personal life as well as her work.

To ensure your place, follow the link to pre-register: theyogaconnection.me/sign-up