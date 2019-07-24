Vacation Bible School 2019
Where: Webster Temple COGIC, 1100 Highland Ave., Alton, IL 62002
Host: Pastor Sancho Williams; First Lady Allysia Williams
When: Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26, 2019
Time: 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.
Age: 5-14
Youth Director: Rosetta Brown
More Information: 618-580-2394
