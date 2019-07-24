Vacation Bible School 2019

to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00

Webster Temple Church of God in Christ 1100 Highland Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002

Vacation Bible School 2019

Where: Webster Temple COGIC, 1100 Highland Ave., Alton, IL 62002

Host: Pastor Sancho Williams; First Lady Allysia Williams

When: Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26, 2019

Time: 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.

Age: 5-14

Youth Director: Rosetta Brown

More Information: 618-580-2394

Info

Webster Temple Church of God in Christ 1100 Highland Ave., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Fun for Kids, Vacation Bible School
618-580-2394
to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-24 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-25 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-25 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-25 18:30:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-25 18:30:00 to Google Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-26 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-26 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-26 18:30:00 iCalendar - Vacation Bible School 2019 - 2019-07-26 18:30:00