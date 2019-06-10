× Expand Cokesbury has provided this photo for the program. Logo Primary Vacation Bible School at St. Paul UMC, corner of Airline & Center, June 10-14, 9:30 a.m. to Noon!

Vacation Bible School for ages 3 (who have been potty trained) through 6th grade! Come and learn about God, have fun, play games, and make new friends! Go to our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/St-Paul-United-Methodist-East-Alton-IL-135116559862720/) to find the link to download a registration form to fill out and bring the first day you come! Bring the children in your life and their friends. Questions? Call us at 618-259-5210.