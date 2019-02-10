Valentine’s Tea for Two Fundraiser
Sunday, February 10, 1 pm to 3 pm
Join us for an afternoon of mini/tea sandwiches, desserts, song, and fellowship. Sunday, February 10, 2019 - 1 to 3 p.m. Evangelical United Church of Christ - Lower Level - Heggemeier Hall 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway, Godfrey, IL. Tickets are $20 per person.
Info
