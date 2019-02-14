Valentine's Day Concert with Tia McGraff

× Expand Tia McGraff The cover of Tia McGraff's new CD, Stubborn in My Blood

Tia McGraff and Tommy Parham return to Jacoby for a beautiful, romantic acoustic concert.

Bring your special someone and enjoy an intimate evening with Tia McGraff & Tommy Parham. Arrive early, walk through the Jacoby Art Gallery and enjoy a drink and a sweet treat.

McGraff's new CD is a collection of songs spreading the message of hope, dreams, being true to yourself, love and building bridges. McGraff said the "universal discussion about diversity and immigration" was the inspiration for "Stubborn in My Blood."

"My relatives emigrated to Canada from Transylvania and Scotland. You don't get much more 'stubborn in your blood" than that," she said.

McGraff's CDs will be available for purchase ($20 each) as well as her book, Jake the Road Dawg. The book sells for $20; $1 of each book sale will be donated to the couple's local chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The book gifting program mails free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Tickets are $20: advanced purchase at www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets or at the door. Seating will be cabaret-style. Cash bar open. Parking is available on the gravel lot next door. Doors open 7:30; show begins 8:00pm.