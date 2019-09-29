Valley View Cemetery Fall Clean up date

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) is hosting a fall clean up at the Valley View Cemetery on September 14, 2019 from 1-4 pm.

Please join us to rake leaves, rake grass, pick up sticks and sweep grass off markers in the flat marker sections of the cemetery. Those sections are Love, Faith, Devotion, and Valor. If there are enough volunteers we will sweep and clean all of the cemetery markers. Fingers crossed.

Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops are welcome as is anyone who is willing to help. Please consider bringing whisk broom, brooms, rake, gas or battery blowers, weed whackers, and your own gloves. FOVVC will have trash bags, bottles of water and will pick up the filled bags.

If the cleanup is successful, we can make this an annual event.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the cemetery office located at 1564 Lewis Rd, Edwardsville at 12:45 pm.

RSVP by emailing to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or calling Jeanne 618-980-9095.