Valley View Cemetery Spring Clean up

The Friends of Valley View Cemetery (FOVVC) is hosting a spring clean up at the Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, Il. on March 21, 2020 from noon - 2 pm. Please join us to clear winter decorations off and pick up sticks so that the grounds can be ready for mowing and ground maintenance. If you have decorations that you want to save, it is recommended that you remove them before the clean-up. The backup rain date is March 28. Please check the Facebook page; Friends of Valley View Cemetery, if there is bad weather or extremely wet ground.

Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops are welcome as is anyone who is willing to help. Please consider bringing your own gloves. FOVVC will have trash bags, bottles of water and will pick up the filled bags.

Volunteers are asked to check in at the cemetery office located at 1564 Lewis Rd, Edwardsville at 11:45 pm.

RSVP by emailing to friendsofvalleyviewcemetery@gmail.com or message us on our Facebook page: Friends of Valley View Cemetery.