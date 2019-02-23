Venetian Masquerade Gala

Saturday, February 23, 5:30 pm

Sunset Hills Country Club

2525 S. State Route 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

(618) 656-9380

Dress to impress for a fun and formal night out! The Junior Service Club of Edwardsville/Glen Carbon will host its annual fundraising gala Saturday, Feb. 23. Attendees will receive the royal treatment, enjoying a gourmet plated dinner, open bar, a live and silent auction featuring some incredible big ticket items and entertainment by the local favorite, Dirty Muggs. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by the live auction. Dirty Muggs will take the stage at 9 p.m. Funds raised will go back into the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon communities. If you have questions, please contact JSCgala@edglenjuniorservice.org.