Veterans Program

Evangelical School 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

First Responders Appreciation Event – The students and staff of Evangelical School invite first responders to “drive-through” and pick up lunch in honor of their service to our community on Monday, October 28th, from 11:00 – 1:00.  

We will also honor Veterans with a program on Monday, November 11th, at 2:00 p.m. in the gym.

Evangelical School 1212 W Homer M Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
