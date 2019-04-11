Viking Rhine River Cruise

April 11-18 2019

Edwardsville, IL – Enjoy a group getaway with Main Street Community Center to Europe on a Rhine River Cruise April 11-18, 2019. Trip features an 8-day Viking River Cruise that starts in Basel, Switzerland, travels through Germany with a stop in France, and ends in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The cruise trip includes a river-view stateroom on a Viking Cruise Ship, 6 guided tours, meals, 5 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, culture curriculum and free Wi-Fi.

Registration is limited; only 15 total cabins are available. Prices will vary depending on your choice of cabin. The price ranges from $4,093 to $4,693 per person with double occupancy. Included in the price are airfare, transfers, cruise tips, & service fee. Deposit, service fee and insurance are due with registration. The full balance is due on 11/6/2018.

To register or to ask questions, contact Tammy Perry with Travel Express at 618-656-8100 or 800-783-8101.