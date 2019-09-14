Village Yard Sale
South Roxana Fire Department 225 Sinclair Ave, South Roxana, Illinois 62087
The Village Yard Sale will be on Saturday, September 14, 2109 starting at 8 a.m.
Participants can sign up at the Village Water Office, if they wish their address to be on a yard sale flyer.
The South Roxana Fire Department will have a BBQ sale at the fire house!
Anyone with questions can contact Wanda Holmes, Village Clerk, at 618-254-1166.
