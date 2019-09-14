Village Yard Sale

Google Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00

South Roxana Fire Department 225 Sinclair Ave, South Roxana, Illinois 62087

The Village Yard Sale will be on Saturday, September 14, 2109 starting at 8 a.m.

Participants can sign up at the Village Water Office, if they wish their address to be on a yard sale flyer.

The South Roxana Fire Department will have a BBQ sale at the fire house!

Anyone with questions can contact Wanda Holmes, Village Clerk, at 618-254-1166.

Info

South Roxana Fire Department 225 Sinclair Ave, South Roxana, Illinois 62087 View Map
Sale
618-254-1166
Google Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00 iCalendar - Village Yard Sale - 2019-09-14 08:00:00