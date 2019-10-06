× Expand Pete Basola Vintage Voices logo

Over the past 18 years, Vintage Voices has become an important cultural event in our community. The event consists of tours held in the Alton Cemetery with actors, in period costumes, telling the story of Altonians who have shaped Alton’s history. The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in 2019 in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 5, 6, 12, 13, 2019. The hour-long walking tours will begin at noon all days and leave from the main gate on Vine Street in Alton every 20 minutes. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students with ID. https://www.facebook.com/VintageVoicesTours/