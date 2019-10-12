Vintage Voices Tickets Now Available! Non-Walking Tour Added

The annual Vintage Voices tours will be held in 2019 in the Alton Cemetery (5th and Vine Streets, Alton IL 62002.) Mark your calendars for the first two weekends in October: 5, 6, 12, 13, 2019.

A non-walking tour has been added on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway in Alton.

Sponsorship and program book ad opportunities are available. For more information email altonvintagevoices@yahoo.com.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students aged 6-18. Tickets can be purchased online at https://vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com/ or https://vintagevoicesnonwalking.brownpapertickets.com/.

Like the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/vintagevoicestours, for further information.