Vintage Voices

Oct. 5, 6, 12 and 13, Noon to 3 pm

Alton City Cemetery

5th & Vine St.

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

The 18-year October tradition will continue this year with guided gentle-walking tours in the City Cemetery on October 5 and 6; 12 and 13 from noon until 3 p.m. Tours will leave from the main gate of the cemetery (Vine & 5th) every 20 minutes, visit 8 stops, and meet 11 actor/docents who portray notable persons from Alton's rich history. Adult admission is $15 and $10 for students with ID.