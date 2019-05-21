Virginia Woulfe-Beile Swearing-In Ceremony May 21

× Expand Virginia Woulfe-Beile Virginia Woulfe-Beile, Godfrey Village Trustee

Virginia Woulfe-Beile begins her tenure as Godfrey Village Trustee when Mayor Mike McCormick administers the oath of office 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

The community is invited to the ceremony at Village Hall, 6810 Godfrey Road.

Woulfe-Beile won a seat on the board of trustees with 1,049 votes counted. The election was certified by the Madison County Clerk’s office on April 23.

“I’m grateful to the citizens of Godfrey for putting their trust and faith in me,” said Woulfe-Beile. “I wouldn’t be in the position I am now to take action on their concerns if it hadn’t been for my family, friends, campaign team, and a league of volunteers, and supporters. We ran a grassroots campaign that included conversations with residents to learn the issues that affect their quality of life.”

Woulfe-Beile’s campaign centered on long-term planning and smart growth for Godfrey.

“Citizens of Godfrey deserve excellent public safety, sidewalks and street in good repair and beautiful parks and opens spaces. We also need to tackle the myriad stormwater and flooding issues that the village faces,” she said. “Balancing all of these concerns will be a challenge but is not impossible.”

Woulfe-Beile’s first steps in office will be pursuing an EPA Rural Communities Grant for technical assistance in planning a phase development at Glazebrook Park.

She will have an open-door policy and plans to continue quarterly meetings with residents to hear their concerns and ideas and to share progress in changes.

As promised, Woulfe-Beile will hold her first town hall meeting, “A Community Conversation,” at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, at Liberty Bank Community Room, 3112 Godfrey Rd, Godfrey. All are invited to attend.