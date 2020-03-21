A Vision Board Class

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002

Life Coach and Astrologer, Christine Compas, will discuss the energy going on this year, lead us in an intention setting exercise to help us get clear on our intentions for the next 6-12 months, and then we will have access to a wide array of Vision Board craft supplies in order to inspire us to create visions that will keep us motivated to get to where we see ourselves going in the year ahead!! Cost: $35, Class fee includes astrological insights, guided intention setting exercise, and access to all premium craft supplies needed to make beautiful boards! Space is limited, reserve your spot today in store or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-vision-board-party-tickets-92954442239

Mystical Journeys 3090 Homer Adams Pkwy., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Demonstration, Health & Wellness, Workshops
6184339913
