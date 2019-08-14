Vote for The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL)

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis (DSAGSL) is 1 of 200 finalists in the running for a $25,000 grant from State Farm Neighborhood Assist. DSAGSL is the only finalist that in the St. Louis area, the other organizations in the competition are spread out across the country. The 40 winners will be determined by popular vote, and the Down Syndrome Association is asking for the community’s help.

Voting begins online on Wednesday, August 14 and closes on Friday, August 23. People can cast up to 10 votes per day during the 10 day period by visiting https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023225.

The DSAGSL is the only area agency that benefits the lives of individuals with Down syndrome of all ages through individual and family support, education, public awareness and advocacy. The Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis serves nearly 1800 individuals with Down syndrome, and their families, in the Greater St. Louis area. If awarded the $25,000, the Down Syndrome Association plans to buy a utility van that will help grow their hands-on employment training program, The Pop-Up Snack Shop.

For more information about the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, please contact Executive Director, Erin Suelmann, at 314-833-7554 or erin@dsagsl.org.

Information can also be found at https://www.neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2023225.